After it was confirmed last month that Alvaro Bautista would be staying for another season at Aruba.it Ducati, six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Michael Van Der Mark (BMW) have since become the latest factory riders to have their immediate futures secured.

With a move to MotoGP in 2023 now out of the question following RNF's decision to swap Yamaha for Aprilia, Razgatlioglu will officially be staying at Pata Yamaha alongside Andrea Locatelli, making them the first factory team to confirm its rider line-up.

At KRT, Alex Lowes will also remain with the team after his most recent deal saw him signed through to the end of 2023. The same goes for Scott Redding at BMW and Iker Lecuona at Honda.

One of only two factory teams that is yet to confirm its two-rider line-up is Ducati, with Michael Rinaldi, Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci all in contention to partner Bautista next year.

Despite enduring his toughest weekend of the season at Donington Park, Bautista currently leads the championship by 17 points, thus looking like the early title favourite.

In a bid to save his seat, Rinaldi's form since Misano has significantly improved, while the Italian also has the backing from Bautista who stated at Donington Park that he would like Rinaldi to remain alongside him.

As has been the case in recent seasons, expect there to be some kind of movement with regards to MotoGP and/or Moto2 riders moving across to WorldSBK. Who those riders are remains to be seen as many rider moves in MotoGP are yet to be finalised.

There could be more bikes on the grid than ever before in 2023, as Puccetti Kawasaki and Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha are both interested in adding a second bike to the grid, while GMT94 have also expressed an interest in joining the premier class from WorldSSP.

Winner of nine out of the first 10 races, not to mention he’s the defending WorldSSP champion, Dominique Aegerter is expected to make the step-up to WorldSBK, with GRT Yamaha the most likely destination.

Factory WorldSBK Teams:

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu (End of 2023)

Andrea Locatelli (End of 2023)

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

Jonathan Rea (End of 2023)

Alex Lowes (End of 2023)

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Alvaro Bautista (End of 2023)

TBA

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Scott Redding (End of 2023)

Michael Van Der Mark (End of 2023)

Team HRC

Iker Lecuona (End of 2023)

TBA

Independent WorldSBK Teams

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team:

TBA

TBA

Motocorsa Racing:

TBA

Team Goeleven:

Philipp Oettl (End of 2023)

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing:

TBA

BARNI Spark Racing Team:

Luca Bernardi (End of 2023)

Bonovo Action BMW:

TBA

TBA

Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha:

TBA

Orelac Racing VerdNatura:

TBA

TPR Team Pedercini Racing:

TBA