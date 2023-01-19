Lowes’ last WorldSBK victory came at Phillip Island in 2020 after claiming the spoils in an enthralling Race 2.

In what was his first race weekend as a Kawasaki rider, Lowes looked poised to become a constant threat for race wins, which has since failed to materialise.

Lowes has had impressive performances throughout the last two seasons, taking a total of nine podiums, however, injuries, crashes and being unable to challenge team-mate Jonathan Rea consistently has been an issue.

Speaking to Motosan.es about his 2022 campaign and what he hopes to achieve going forward, Lowes said: "The second part of the season was strong. The level is high now in WorldSBK, but overall I would say 7.5 out of 10.

"I would like to improve my feeling when the track grip is low, this is my main objective during the winter.

"I hope to have a good season and continue to gain confidence from the end of 2022. I want to win some races."

Proving to be one of his favourites race tracks, the 2022 season-finale at Phillip Island was once again a round where Lowes looked like he had the pace to challenge the top three of Rea, world champion Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu of Pata Yamaha.

A double podium finish was the first time Lowes achieved such a result since Aragon in 2021.

Lowes non-committal regarding WorldSBK weight limit

A huge talking point of last season was weight limits between rider and bikes in WorldSBK and whether it should be introduced.

WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 have such rules in place currently, while some riders such as Rea believe it’s only a matter of time before WorldSBK takes the same approach.

However, Lowes chose not to discuss the topic: "To be honest, I don't want to get involved in this, I will race to the best of my ability, whatever the regulations. I will focus on the things that are in my control."