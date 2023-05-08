Race Direction stunningly shames Supersport 300 riders as “stupid children”

The Superpole race was red flagged for “irresponsible riding” with four minutes remaining - and it left the FIM commissioner furious, according to AS.

Antonio Lima blasted the riders: "What we have seen is a shame, it is intolerable.

“If you want to race, you have the possibility.

“If you want to behave like stupid children, you can go home.

“From now on, we will stop the session every time this is repeated.

“And if there is not enough time, we will cancel the race.

“Prove yourself to be riders, not stupid."

The session was restarted and Humberto Maier went fastest but was still forced to begin from last place as a penalty for irresponsible riding on Friday.

Spanish media reported: “It seems that the continuous sanctions are no longer enough to put a heavy hand on the smallest category of World Superbikes.

“Therefore, Race Direction took a step further, reacting in the most resounding way.

“There was no accident, nor dangerous conditions of the track, but the attitude of a few riders on track was enough for the heavy hand of the stewards, who decided to put the brake before a new misfortune for the world of motorcycling.

“The riders returned to the pit lane, not knowing that there would await them an angry Race Direction and a deserved anger.”