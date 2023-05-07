The reigning WorldSBK champion never looked like being beaten throughout the weekend, and had it not been for a bold overtake from Toprak Razgatlioglu on lap two of Race 2, then Bautista would have led every lap of each race.

But even though Razgatlioglu challenged him briefly in Race 2, Bautista set about his rhythm and was able to pull clear whenever he chose to do so.

"Has been brilliant," said Bautista. "It was perfect because we won all three races. Each race was different. This morning in the Superpole Race I was a bit scared in the last three laps because it started to rain.

"It was raining too much sometimes in the first sector, next lap in sector three, the next one four and two, leading the way was quite critical because you don’t know how much water to expect.

"I was discovering the track every lap and believe me, it has been my longest three laps of my life.

"I managed to win and I was so happy. In the afternoon it was a bit easier and the grip was lower from the rain in the morning. But I understood the track and could keep my pace."

Bautista’s hat-trick means he has now won 11 of the first 12 races this season, and all six of the races in Catalunya since last season.

"Maybe it’s not my house and garden but I feel very good on this track," added the Spaniard. "I have always been very fast here in my time with 125cc, 250cc and MotoGP.

"For me, if it didn't rain then no problem because I could do nothing and I have to adapt to the condition.

"But for sure, I always prefer a dry race because it is more safe. I feel good in this track and I hope to have the same feeling in the next rounds."

Rinaldi gives up P2 after destroying tyre in final WorldSBK race of the weekend

After being knocked out of podium contention in Race 1, fading in the Superpole Race when it began to rain, Rinaldi was under pressure to perform in the final race.

But that’s what the Italian did despite destroying his tyres and ultimately losing two seconds on the final lap which allowed Razgatlioglu to overtake him for P2.

Rinaldi said: "It has been the toughest weekend of this year because on Friday I had the pace to fight for the podium but yesterday happened what happened.

"This morning I was fighting for the podium but the rain came and I missed the podium. Race 2 I was second but I finished my tyre, I couldn’t stand up [the bike] and I almost crashed in every right corner.

"This is why Toprak had the chance to catch me and overtake me. But it’s okay because yesterday we didn’t race and I didn’t know the drop of the tyre.

"Also, I didn’t have the force in my hand to defend at the end of the race. Today was a struggle in all the races."