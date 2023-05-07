Catalunya World Superbike Race 2 Results: Alvaro Bautista a hat-trick hero again

7 May 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Superpole race, Catalunya WorldSBK, 7 May

Results from Race 2, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.

Alvaro Bautista has completed his third hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 of the Catalunya World Superbike round in dominant style. 

As was the case during the final laps of the Superpole Race, rain again began to fall prior to Race 2.

But despite rain being in the air, it wasn't enough to dampen the circuit as riders began the final race of the weekend on slick tyres.

After a slow launch, Bautista managed to retain the lead into turn one before Michael Ruben Rinaldi overtook Toprak Razgatlioglu for second at turn four. 

But then, for the first time all weekend, Bautista was overtaken as Razgatlioglu produced a sensational double overtake heading into turn five.

Lap one saw Hafizh Syahrin and Tom Sykes end their race early after an incident at turn five. 

Back at the front, Bautista wasted no time on getting the lead back as Rinaldi followed him through along the start-finish straight. 

Unable to break clear initially, Bautista was then beginning to come under pressure from Alex Lowes after the Kawasaki rider passed Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. 

On lap four, Bautista set a new fastest lap of the race and broke clear by over nine tenths. Lowes was then relegated to third as Rinaldi lined-up a move coming out of the final corner before out-dragging the British rider.

Beginning to struggle with the pace at the front, Lowes was immediately gapped by Rinaldi as Razgatlioglu started to apply pressure. 

Razgatlioglu then made his move stick with 14 laps to go after pulling off his favourite hard-braking overtake into turn one. 

While Lowes was keeping pace with Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea were beginning to fade as Xavi Vierge was not far behind. 

In the lower points scoring positions, Scott Redding’s dismal weekend continued with seven laps to go as a technical issue brought an end to his race.

In a league of his own, as has been the case all weekend, Bautista extending his lead to over seven seconds, while Rinaldi also held a three second gap to Razgatlioglu with just a couple of laps remaining.

Rinaldi then lost over two seconds on the final lap before being beaten to the line in shocking fashion by Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+8.583s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+8.643s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+11.366s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+12.824s
6Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+15.242s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+15.771s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+16.516s
9Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+18.946s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+19.637s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+21.561s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+23.410s
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+25.255s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+29.381s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+34.437s
16Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+37.717s
17Ivo LopesPORROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+37.757s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 YamahaDNF
19Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
20Tom SykesGBRPuccetti KawasakiDNF
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:40.264s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati