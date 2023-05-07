Catalunya World Superbike Race 2 Results: Alvaro Bautista a hat-trick hero again
Results from Race 2, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.
Alvaro Bautista has completed his third hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 of the Catalunya World Superbike round in dominant style.
As was the case during the final laps of the Superpole Race, rain again began to fall prior to Race 2.
But despite rain being in the air, it wasn't enough to dampen the circuit as riders began the final race of the weekend on slick tyres.
After a slow launch, Bautista managed to retain the lead into turn one before Michael Ruben Rinaldi overtook Toprak Razgatlioglu for second at turn four.
But then, for the first time all weekend, Bautista was overtaken as Razgatlioglu produced a sensational double overtake heading into turn five.
Lap one saw Hafizh Syahrin and Tom Sykes end their race early after an incident at turn five.
Back at the front, Bautista wasted no time on getting the lead back as Rinaldi followed him through along the start-finish straight.
Unable to break clear initially, Bautista was then beginning to come under pressure from Alex Lowes after the Kawasaki rider passed Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi.
On lap four, Bautista set a new fastest lap of the race and broke clear by over nine tenths. Lowes was then relegated to third as Rinaldi lined-up a move coming out of the final corner before out-dragging the British rider.
Beginning to struggle with the pace at the front, Lowes was immediately gapped by Rinaldi as Razgatlioglu started to apply pressure.
Razgatlioglu then made his move stick with 14 laps to go after pulling off his favourite hard-braking overtake into turn one.
While Lowes was keeping pace with Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea were beginning to fade as Xavi Vierge was not far behind.
In the lower points scoring positions, Scott Redding’s dismal weekend continued with seven laps to go as a technical issue brought an end to his race.
In a league of his own, as has been the case all weekend, Bautista extending his lead to over seven seconds, while Rinaldi also held a three second gap to Razgatlioglu with just a couple of laps remaining.
Rinaldi then lost over two seconds on the final lap before being beaten to the line in shocking fashion by Razgatlioglu.
|2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|20 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+8.583s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+8.643s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+11.366s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+12.824s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+15.242s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+15.771s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+16.516s
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+18.946s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+19.637s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+21.561s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+23.410s
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+25.255s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+29.381s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+34.437s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+37.717s
|17
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+37.757s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|20
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
Catalunya World Superbike records
Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:40.264s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati