Alvaro Bautista has completed his third hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 of the Catalunya World Superbike round in dominant style.

As was the case during the final laps of the Superpole Race, rain again began to fall prior to Race 2.

But despite rain being in the air, it wasn't enough to dampen the circuit as riders began the final race of the weekend on slick tyres.

After a slow launch, Bautista managed to retain the lead into turn one before Michael Ruben Rinaldi overtook Toprak Razgatlioglu for second at turn four.

But then, for the first time all weekend, Bautista was overtaken as Razgatlioglu produced a sensational double overtake heading into turn five.

Lap one saw Hafizh Syahrin and Tom Sykes end their race early after an incident at turn five.

Back at the front, Bautista wasted no time on getting the lead back as Rinaldi followed him through along the start-finish straight.

Unable to break clear initially, Bautista was then beginning to come under pressure from Alex Lowes after the Kawasaki rider passed Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi.

On lap four, Bautista set a new fastest lap of the race and broke clear by over nine tenths. Lowes was then relegated to third as Rinaldi lined-up a move coming out of the final corner before out-dragging the British rider.

Beginning to struggle with the pace at the front, Lowes was immediately gapped by Rinaldi as Razgatlioglu started to apply pressure.

Razgatlioglu then made his move stick with 14 laps to go after pulling off his favourite hard-braking overtake into turn one.

While Lowes was keeping pace with Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea were beginning to fade as Xavi Vierge was not far behind.

In the lower points scoring positions, Scott Redding’s dismal weekend continued with seven laps to go as a technical issue brought an end to his race.

In a league of his own, as has been the case all weekend, Bautista extending his lead to over seven seconds, while Rinaldi also held a three second gap to Razgatlioglu with just a couple of laps remaining.

Rinaldi then lost over two seconds on the final lap before being beaten to the line in shocking fashion by Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 20 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +8.583s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +8.643s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +11.366s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +12.824s 6 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +15.242s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +15.771s 8 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +16.516s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +18.946s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +19.637s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +21.561s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +23.410s 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +25.255s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +29.381s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +34.437s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +37.717s 17 Ivo Lopes POR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +37.757s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha DNF 19 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:40.264s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati