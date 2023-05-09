A former WorldSBK runner-up and 12-time race winner with Ducati, Redding has not achieved anything like that type of success since joining BMW.

In fact, Redding is yet to win with the German manufacturer as they continue to be out-performed by Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Honda at times.

Alvaro Bautista has given very little chance to any other rider when it comes to race wins in 2023, however, Redding and BMW have not been close to the podium at all through the opening four rounds of this season.

Scoreless in Catalunya last time out, Redding, who has an option to extend his current deal with BMW until the end of 2024 is considering his future as a result of recent results.

Redding told WorldSBK.com: "I have to consider my options and see what’s available. I have to see what we can do for BMW in the future if I am to stay there.

"I want to be fighting at the front for podiums and winning races but last year and this year, it’s not showing anything in that direction.

"It’s hard for me to wait; I know the guys are working hard. There’s a lot happening back at BMW but finding a solution is proving difficult. We will see, but there aren’t a lot of other doors open so we need to keep our head down and try to improve the package.

"When you go testing, you might have an item and it changes everything, but at the moment, we have a lot of items but not a lot of improvement. It’s part of the game."

Redding only finished the Superpole Race after crashing out in Race 1 and choosing not to complete Race 2 due to a lack of grip that became dangerous in his eyes.

"Basically I used too much tyre, but I’ve been struggling all weekend to be honest," Began Redding. "In Race 2, I decided to push as hard as I could and see how long I could stay there.

"I stayed at the back of the train but I was pushing a lot and pushing the front. I didn’t have good speed in the race in the straight as I couldn’t get out the corners, so I was forcing the front and it started to slide a lot more.

"Then, the rear started to drop and it dropped so much that it became dangerous to ride. I was tipping in and even on entry without the throttle, the bike was sliding and I had no support.

"I did three or four laps and it was getting worse and worse; I was already outside the points and I just thought that it’s not worth the risk."