After spending the 2022 seasons in British Superbike with Ducati, Sykes returned to WorldSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki, following the team’s decision not to retain Lucas Mahias.

But while it signified a return to Kawasaki, the manufacturer Sykes has enjoyed most of his racing success with, including winning the world title in 2013 aboard the factory Kawasaki Racing Team bike, the British rider has now left the team after a dreadful opening four rounds.

Sykes scored just one point in 12 races, as a raft of technical issues and lack of competitiveness overshadowed his return to the series.

"I had no hesitation in joining the Kawasaki Puccetti team and helping them with the refinement of their Ninja ZX-10RR package," said Sykes after leaving the team.

"I hope all the data I helped them accumulate over testing and the first races of the season pushes them closer to winning races in the future."

Sykes to join BMW as replacement for injured Van Der Mark

While one door has closed, another has since opened for Sykes as the former world champion will temporarily remain in the class as he steps in to replace the injured Michael Van Der Mark until the Dutch rider makes his return.

That means Sykes re-joins the factory BMW team where he had success in the form of several pole positions, however, it also means joining Scott Redding, with whom he had a heated dispute with on social media prior to the season getting underway.

"I’m looking forward to temporarily returning to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport and to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team," added Sykes.

"I will work hard to support them as best as possible. I know them from the beginning and was involved in developing the BMW M 1000 RR.

"Now I get the opportunity to contribute again to the development process. I’m looking forward to getting on the new BMW M 1000 RR at the Misano test.

"At the same time, I wish my former teammate Mickey all the best on his way to recovery while I give everything to stand in for him in the best possible way."