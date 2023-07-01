After achieving the best result of his rookie season in Race 1 at Donington Park, Petrucci has admitted he wants to win at least one race in WorldSBK before leaving.

Petrucci’s decision to join WorldSBK was never seen as a one-and-done type situation, but after struggling during the early part of the year, rumours about him potentially looking for a different challenge in 2024 began to surface.

And while those same rumours have not disappeared, the Italian was open to the idea of remaining in the Superbike paddock beyond 2023.

Regarding his future, Petrucci added: "Still I don’t know. I said that I’m here to win at least one race.

"The target is still far but not as far as it was at the beginning of the year, but these three guys in front are quite tough [to beat].

"I don’t know if I have the chance to be on the podium on win one race this year. Maybe I need to stay one year more [laughs]."

In terms of his performance at Donington Park, a first front row finish was backed up by his best result of the year to date.

It could have been even better for the former MotoGP rider, who was very close to launching an attack on Jonathan Rea for third place.

But Petrucci joked that taking too many risks would have led to his team manager being in despair, like at Misano when he crashed out of fourth.

"I had in my mind the image of my team owner in Misano with his head in his hands. I didn’t want to repeat that show," said Petrucci.

"I was on the limit but when I was able to catch Johnny he did two or three mistakes.

"But the last two laps I had nothing more to give and the only parts where I was able to gain a bit was on braking, and it was a bit risky after 2o/21 laps.

"I gave up a bit and I felt still some pain - not when I’m riding but when I’m sleeping or resting with my right leg."