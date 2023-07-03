Joey den Besten dies aged 30 after a Superbike crash

He is sadly the second young Dutch motorsports star to die over the same weekend, after Dilano van ‘t Hoff.

A statement from race organisers confirmed: “IRRC management regrets to confirm that Joey den Besten (30) from Borculo The Netherlands passed away after an accident during the formation lap of the Superbike race held on Sunday July 2, 2023 at Jarno Saarinen circuit, Imatra (Finland).

Rest in peace Joey den Besten

My absolute condolences to his loved ones



This weekend has been an excruciatingly dark weekend for Dutch motorsport, may we never repeat this again pic.twitter.com/FjjtzLOmnN — Maura (@cvsualsabotage) July 2, 2023

Verongelukte motorcoureur Joey den Besten (30) en zijn nummer 65 laten een grote leegte achter https://t.co/Db5mlyecWE pic.twitter.com/m21JgpQbly — De Gelderlander (@dgachterhoek) July 3, 2023

“Joey den Besten was a well-experienced and known roadracer and started in 2014 in Supersport class and participated for many years in our competition.

“He became champion in our Supersport class in 2014 and 2017 and the years between as a vice-champion.

“In 2018 he participated in our Superbike class, and continued as a Superbike-rider in 2021 until now.

“In 2021 and 2022 he achieved a 3rd and respectively 7th place in the Superbike-championship.

“IRRC management wishes to pass their deepest sympathy to his partner, family, friends and beloved ones.”

Police are investigating the accident, and the Finnish Motorcycle Union are also reviewing what happened, NL Times report.