His favourite and most successful circuit on the calendar, Sykes was again performing strongly before suffering his accident in Race 2

The stand-in for Michael Van Der Mark was fired out of the seat when coming around turn eight, before bedding medical assistance at the side of the track, as was the case for Michael Ruben Rinaldi was also involved alongside Loris Baz.

But finally released from hospital and in good spirits, Sykes said this on his social media accounts: “Here we are leaving the hospital exactly one week after entering it. I have so many people to thank but thankfully they all know who they are.

“But especially all of the medical staff from trackside at Donington, all the way to my stay through the Queens medical centre Nottingham. What an amazing job they have all done. Also my technical sponsors Dainese and Shark helmets for doing an unbelievable job.

“I have 10 broken right ribs and 3 of those ribs with a double fracture so essentially 13 fractures in the right rib cage (not ideal when you enjoy laughing). “Also a fracture to the left ankle but that doesn’t count when ribs are involved.

“That is essentially the first hurdle done. Now I will focus on recovery and time with family and friends for my return.

"I want to thank everybody for the get well wishes. These are really appreciated and really do makes things that little bit easier. “I really do appreciate and love the support."

Sykes won’t be in action this weekend due to his injuries, however, it’s possible that he would not have been racing had he been fit as Van Der Mark is hoping to return at Imola.