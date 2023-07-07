Team HRC riders Lecuona and Xavi Vierge took part in a two-day test at Suzuka in preparation for next month’s race.

And while the team ended fastest due to Testuta Nagashima setting the best lap time in session six, the two WorldSBK riders struggled to hit their target lap times.

"I did a long run in the morning, but my feeling wasn’t as good compared to last year, and I could not reach the average time I wanted," said Lecuona. "Compared to yesterday, today we are close to where we were last year, so I am not that worried.

"I will make adjustments for the race weekend and make sure I reach my target times.

"I still remember the thrill of last year's victory, and I will do my best to experience that joy once again."

Not the first test he’s taken part in during the lead-up to his maiden Suzuka 8 hour race, Vierge found the CBR1000RR-R difficult to handle as the seating position was not to his liking.

Vierge added: "I had the impression that the bike was a bit difficult to ride because the seat position was different from the previous test. I could not reach my target time and could not keep my average at a consistent level.

"The large number of bikes on track and the heat did not help, but I think that the experience of this run was important for the race.

"I was not a rider in last year’s race but supported everyone in the pits, so I have a strong desire to race.

"This year, I want to celebrate winning with everyone, and I am proud to be on a team that can do that. I look forward to the race and I’ll be back."

As mentioned above, Nagashima was fastest for the Japanese manufacturers he rode alongside Lecuona, Vierge and Takumi Takahashi.

Nagashima has been affected by injury so far in 2023, but after being the star of the show last season, the former Moto2 rider is now hoping to race for the team despite Lecuona, Vierge and Takahashi being confirmed as the official line-up.

Nagashima said: "For me, the main purpose of the test was to check my physical condition. I think today was fulfilling as I was able to do long runs and record the fastest time.

"I think I was able to do all the things a rider is expected to do. There is about a month between now and the race, so I will keep focused and continue to improve my physical condition.

"This Suzuka 8 Hours is the only race I have a chance to compete in this year, so I want to do whatever it takes to race.

"I did my best to get selected by the team. I hope to make solid contributions to the team like last year and win the race."