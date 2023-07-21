After losing 250 rpm earlier in the season, Ducati were deducted another 250 prior to last weekend’s Imola WorldSBK round.

While Ducati lost revs, Kawasaki and Yamaha gained them although the former have yet to use any of the 500 rev increase that’s come their way due to their current engine specification not being designed for it.

Rea, who remained atop WorldSBK for several seasons despite the rev limitations, says the current penalty Ducati have received is not as significant as Kawasaki’s.

Speaking to Speedweek, Rea said: "I can speak from experience. From the 2017 to 2018 season, they took 1,400 rpm away from me – 1,400.

"You could really feel a difference there. But increments of 250 rpm… Of course in racing everything makes a difference when we talk about the last bit. But we're talking peanuts."

The subject of rev limits was a consistent theme throughout the weekend, as Razgatlioglu, who completed his first double win of the season, joked about Ducati gaining performance.

"I have the feeling that Ducati didn't understand correctly," began Razgatlioglu. "They were told to reduce the revs by 250 rpm. But I think they increased it by 250 rpm.

"Nothing has changed, Ducati is always strong. You have more engine power. And their power curve is such that the reduced revs don't change anything.

"You don't have the maximum power at the highest speed. They still have the torque. Now they only have to shift gears a little earlier.

"We would not benefit from additional speed because we do not get more power.

"Our engine is at its maximum, it's similar with Kawasaki. But whatever, I keep fighting. In my life it was always like this."