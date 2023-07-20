The factory BMW rider is expected to switch teams and line-up alongside Garrett Gerloff at the Bonovo Action team.

Redding teased the idea that an announcement was going to be made on Sunday at Imola, but that never materialised.

Four days on and the announcement is still to be made although the 2019 British Superbike champion has confirmed he will be staying in the series.

Redding looks to be on the way out of the factory team at the expense of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is joining the German manufacturer from Yamaha.

That means Michael Van Der Mark is set to partner the Turkish rider for the second time in his career.

On his social media, Redding added: "I’ve had more DMs about what I’m doing next year than when I’ve had a good result from racing!

"I said at Imola the news will be coming out on Sunday. All I can tell you is that I will be staying in World Superbike. That’s all I can give you.

"I really appreciate that you guys want to know what I’m doing, but it still can’t be said what’s going on. I’ll be staying in the World Superbike paddock, so see you there again."

From one big name to another, Andrea Iannone’s expected move to WorldSBK in 2024 appears to be growing closer.

Linked with both Barni Ducati and GoEleven, Iannone told WorldSBK.com at Imola: "I don't know if we're close or far from an agreement, I just know that we'll soon know what will become of my future as a rider.

"I think we’ve spoken to all the teams who’ve shown interest, not just the ones you mention."