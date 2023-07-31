The six-time WorldSBK champion made the most of his intermediate tyre gamble, while the likes of Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista had to pit after choosing the full wets.

The two Ducati riders made hay during the early stages as they fired up their full wets quicker than others, however, Rea was best placed of the intermediate riders when they boxed.

Toprak Razgatlioglu began to reel in Rea lap after lap, however, the Yamaha rider ran out of lap and had to settle for second.

During Sunday’s dry double-header, Rea had very good pace especially in the Superpole Race, but was unable to contend for victory on both occasions.

Speaking after Race 2, Rea said: "My pace felt okay, and I thought I could be there; especially in the Superpole Race because I didn’t realise I had that pace.

"In the long race, I went for different tyres to pretty much the whole grid. Me and my team, when I tried them on Friday, felt they had a little bit more grip.

"At the end of the race, the bike was moving so much, and entry traction was gone. It was all I could do to keep Danilo behind.

"I could see on the pit board he was coming and then he parked it at Turn 1, but I went the long way around and parked it at Turn 2! I tried to do everything perfectly.

"I defended into the penultimate corner but in the last corner I could feel him, but not see him with my peripheral vision. He leant on me a little bit. I thought, ‘if I ride into him, there’s as much chance of me going down as well as him’ so I gave him a little bit of space."

On pure performance winning a race in 2023 appeared unlikely for Rea, however, his achievement now means he’s won at least once in all 15 seasons that he’s taken part in the championship.

"I can’t complain, I would’ve snapped your hand off if you told me I’d have these results at a track I don’t have much affection with," added the Kawasaki rider. "We came away with a big haul of points and a good feeling with the bike."