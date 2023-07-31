Despite coming under attack as he began to struggle with his rear tyre, Gardner managed to claim his second P6 of the weekend in what turned out to be his best WorldSBK round of the season.

Third in qualifying, Saturday’s flag-to-flag Race 1 saw Gardner slide down the order after using the intermediate tyre for the first time in his career.

Calling it a ‘daunting’ experience, Gardner then recovered by taking sixth in the Superpole Race.

"It’s been a very positive weekend," Gardner told WorldSBK.com. "We had a great qualifying and got lucky to be on the front row.

"It was an unlucky Race 1 with the tyre choice and that’s down to experience with those tyres. I had never run the intermediates in the wet before so it was a bit daunting for me.

"I had a good sprint as well and managed to keep the front two rows. Then I was having quite a good race until around lap 14/15 - the rear tyre really started to drop and I saw the guys coming at me fast.

"They were closing the gap and I knew there nothing I could do. I was already on the limit. We were lucky to finish the race.

"I had a few holes in the tyre just like Toprak. We were lucky not to get a flat tyre."

Thanks to his best qualifying result since joining WorldSBK, and his performance in Sunday’s double-header, Gardner spent much of the weekend competing with the top riders in the class, which has not always been the case.

Blistering, de-lamination and punctures were the cause of Razgatlioglu’s tyre failure, and Gardner admitted he was lucky not to suffer the same fate.

The Australian did feel as though he perhaps pushed too hard early on, causing him to lose grip from lap 15 onwards.

"I finally got to see the head of the race which was cool," added Gardner. "Maybe it made me push too hard in those [first] 15 laps and use too much tyre.

"The other guys were capable of saving the rear tyre better. We’re trying to make up a deficit with straight line speed.

"I think there’s a bit more we can get out of our package. Toprak is doing it and he was unlucky with his rear tyre situation. I think it was a confidence boost this weekend."