After already securing a podium in Race 1, Petrucci added to his best WorldSBK round of the 2023 season by finishing eighth in the Superpole Race before claiming P2.

With a previous best of third, which he’s managed on two occasions so far this season, Petrucci showed stunning late-race pace to overhaul Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani and Rea.

The last of Petrucci’s overtakes came on the final lap as he swapped position with Rea multiple times, before diving to the inside of the Kawasaki rider at the final turn.

Petrucci’s hard-fought battle with Rea was for second position after Toprak Razgatlioglu had a bizarre crash from the lead, which handed victory to Alvaro Bautista with six laps remaining.

"It was really tough today," Petrucci told WorldSBK.com. "This morning, in the Superpole Race, I made a mistake in the first corner.

"I was between Bassani and Toprak and needed to release the brake. The starting position for Race 2 was so bad.

"At the first corner in Race 2, Gerloff crashed in front of me, and I lost another position. I said ‘okay, today’s not my day’. I found a good rhythm and I had to push. At least, I wanted to be the top Independent.

"I passed Gardner and I thought it was good, but the podium was not so far away! I had Bassani behind me, pushing me, so I pushed again, and I saw Toprak crash. Rinaldi was in front of me, in third position, so I had to try.

"I passed Michael but I knew him and Bassani wanted to be on the podium, so I pushed a lot. Jonny was in front and in the last lap, we had a big, big fight.

"We passed each other, I don’t know how many times; we were side by side.

"In the penultimate corner, I went to the inside, but he crossed the line, and we did the last corner side by side. A second position is really good."