Both riding new machinery at Jerez, and ready for a 2024 season in new teams, next season might represent a last chance to win a championship for either rider.

Iannone, joining GoEleven Ducati after a four-year doping ban, impressed by going fifth-fastest on the second day of testing.

Rea said about Iannone: “You never know. Testing is testing, and racing is a different story.

“I spoke to him earlier. It was nice to speak. It seems that he’s excited to be here, which is really good.

“It’s a different challenge for him, of course.

“He’s on a competitive bike.

“I didn’t see him on track but, seeing the results, he’s fast.

“Everyone knows that. He’s a GP winner. He has an incredible CV.

“The expectation is that he’s there, he should be there.

“He’s another guy to race at the front so it’s more exciting…”

Rea is hoping to reinvigorate his career by swapping Kawasaki for Yamaha.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is also swapping machinery - going from Yamaha to BMW - while champion Alvaro Bautista will stay on a Ducati.

But Iannone, the ex-MotoGP rider who has missed the past four years amid a suspension, could be the wildcard in the title fight.