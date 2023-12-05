Set to leave his role as Team Manager at the end of the year, Camier has overseen major changes with the new bike.

So if success is had in 2024, which remains to be seen as Honda have continuously struggled to challenge at the front of WorldSBK, Camier will have played a big role along with riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, both of whom signed new deals in 2023.

“The new bike’s a step in the direction we want,” Camier told WorldSBK.com. “I hope it’s enough to be competitive, we will see.

“Obviously, it’s a new package so it needs time to develop so we can really understand the bike we’ve got. It’s not the final version before round one.

“There will be some small progress over the Christmas period and then the bike we will start with next year will be slightly different again.

“Hopefully, the technicians have enough information that they can go back and come with some more parts for next year.”

In terms of his own future, Camier is not leaving Honda to join a different team as it stands.

Set to be replaced by Jose Escamez, Camier said this about the change of leadership: “Basically, we made some changes at the end of this year as one of my last jobs as Team Manager.

“We’ve tried to improve the technical side of the team, to bring in people with some more experience and a different background.

“We’ve added a few staff to try and help behind the scenes as well, with technical support for the crew chiefs.

“The goal is to try to improve in every area; not just the bike, we also need to try and improve the team on the technical side. This is something I’ve been working on in the last months. I think the team will be stronger next year.

“I think, in general, the team will be better. Hopefully the bike can make a good step and hopefully we can have some results.”