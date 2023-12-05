Rain results in washout for Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge at Portimao

Vierge and Lecuona were set for their final test day of 2023, but rain overnight and early on Monday morning, both riders chose not to conduct any running.

"Unfortunately, despite having perfect weather conditions yesterday when we arrived here, a few hours of rain in the early morning today created those kind of track conditions that were neither fully wet nor completely dry,” said Lecuona.

“This made it impossible to carry out a proper test. Nevertheless, we managed to hold some useful technical meetings with the Japanese engineers to discuss the areas where we still want to make improvements.

“I'm confident they'll continue working hard during the winter, and I want to express my gratitude to everyone at HRC and my team for their commitment.

“Now, it's time for me to head back home, take some much-needed rest after a super busy year, and recharge for the next season."

While wet-weather running was available had Vierge and Lecuona wanted to head out on track, the conditions were not ‘enough for a comprehensive test’, according to Vierge.

The Spaniard added: "Today's track conditions were less than ideal, with overnight rain leaving the track damp but not wet enough for a comprehensive test in full rainy conditions.

“So, we decided to save the day for the next year. However, we had some positive tests in Jerez just a few days ago, giving us a chance to get a first feeling of the new bike, which marks a positive step in the right direction.

“While we acknowledge the need for more time to understand how to take full advantage of the new parts, overall, we believe it represents a positive step in the right direction.

“The upcoming months will afford us the opportunity to continue refining the bike in preparation for the next year.

“Once again, a big thank you to the team and the factory for their huge effort this year. Let's go for it in the next one!"