After having their track time limited at both Portimao and Jerez due to poor weather, BMW headed to Valencia for another two days.

Razgatlioglu, who admitted he was very happy after his first test aboard the M 1000 RR, came away from Valencia feeling very good about his progress.

Citing the engine power as one of the biggest strengths the BMW has compared to the Yamaha, Razgatlioglu referenced that again following his latest outing.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Razgatlioglu said: “We have not really been lucky over these past days. Also in Valencia, it started to rain a bit on Friday morning and the track was fully wet.

“But this track dries really fast and we could ride again in the afternoon. We made big improvements, especially on the last three outings, and I am really enjoying the BMW M 1000 RR.

“Especially with the engine brake and the electronics we made big improvements. With every lap I am still learning my bike but now I know it, I know the grip and the reactions, and this makes me very happy.

“I am still learning because it is a completely different bike, but we did a very good job, especially on the final day.

“Thanks to all the guys because everyone really works hard to give me a good bike. I am still adapting to the bike and the guys in the team are learning my riding style, so it is teamwork. But we are not far off, we are coming, the feedback also has been better every day.”

Also in action was team-mate Michael Van Der Mark, who began work on the 2024 parts.

“It has been really nice to get to Valencia,” added the Dutch rider. “In the end, we got a day and a half in. On Thursday evening, it rained again so Friday was a bit cut short.

“But it was really good for me to finally do laps. In the end, I was working with the test team and the test bike which had a lot of new items on it for next year.

“It was nice to do some longer runs with that bike and I think that the guys have enough data now to work over winter and to prepare everything for the end of January.”