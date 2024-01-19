The BMW Motorrad Motorsport Technical Director, who was speaking at the official launch ahead of the 2024 WorldSBK campaign, also admitted that development is taking place in all areas of the M 1000 RR.

Although their 2024 machine is not completely new, new parts are continuing to be brought forward by the German manufacturer.

“We will definitely work on every item”, confirmed Gonschor at the bike launch, in Berlin. “We are always working on the engine, we are working on the chassis, on the electronic side and also slightly on the aerodynamics.

“To get where we want to be, you have to get the maximum out of every quarter of the bike, it’s a complex thing. You cannot say one thing is good and the other thing is bad, everything interacts.

“For example, let’s say the electronics, very important these days for every kind of racing. There we can individualise a lot of each rider’s base.

“We can concentrate on electronics, but this is an ongoing, day-by-day development. The engine, the chassis, the swingarm… It’s a long-term story.

“We’re always looking for more rear grip, it’s obvious we’re working on the rear end, like everybody.

“Electronic work is daily work you need to do. It’s good to have a lot of people in Munich working on this.”

BMW’s line-up in 2024 is one of the strongest and is being led by Toprak Razgatlioglu. Arguably the best rider in the series, Razgatlioglu will partner Michael Van Der Mark, while the Bonovo Action BMW team has Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff in their line-up.

But it doesn’t stop there for BMW, as their new test team is the strongest of any brand after adding former MotoGP rider Smith and 2014 WorldSBK champion Guintoli.

Regarding the test team’s plan, Gonschor added: “The agenda for the test team is quite simple. We want to concentrate on the development and verification of new solutions, and the race teams should concentrate on the race weekends.

“There are limited tests for the riders so they need to focus on their own individual solution. The test team can do the work from January to December for all four riders.”