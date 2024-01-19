The former WorldSBK runner-up in 2020 has lacked competitive consistency since moving to BMW in 2022.

Sure, there have been some very impressive performances from Redding, however, the ex-MotoGP rider and BSB champion (2019), has not been able to showcase his best form in the last two years.

2022 was a difficult season, but 2023 was his first year in WorldSBK without a podium, which he wants to avoid being a reality again this season.

Speaking at BMW’s official presentation, Redding told WorldSBK.com: “It's pretty bad. There’s only been like two years in my career that I didn’t get a podium. It upset me a lot last year, to not achieve that goal, but it happens.

“We were working, we were developing the bike, we were doing the best we could. I think this year we need to try and double up on it, to make up for the last years.

“With a few of the rule changes and the development we’ve done here, there is potential.”

“It's just many little things, there’s not like one big thing. Okay, we miss rear edge grip, we know it’s clear, it’s something we’re always working on.

“If we can improve that, it’s already a good step. But then it’s fine tuning: electronics, position, suspension…

“There’s a lot of things that we just need to get perfect, and then we can be more competitive.”

While the aim at BMW is to win world titles, that was made clear by their decision to go after Toprak Razgatlioglu, Redding, who made way in the factory team for the Turkish star, is aiming to win a race before having such ambitions.

Redding added: “I would like to be top five, top six in the championship, and I’d like to be on the podium more regularly.

“If I get a race win, I’ll be ecstatic, but we need a couple of podiums, that’s the goal.”