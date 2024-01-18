Razgatlioglu will line-up for BMW this season and in the process try to bring the German manufacturer their first-ever WorldSBK title.

Not a completely new bike, but instead a refined one, Razgatlioglu will be aboard an M 1000 RR that has new technical updates, according to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director.

Speaking at BMW’s launch, Bongers said: “The bike has a couple of technical updates. We have reworked the aerodynamics of the bike from 2023 to 2024.

“Then, in terms of the chassis, we will hit the road with a revised swingarm. Engine-wise, we’ll have a small update, an evolution rather than an evolution, but every little bit helps and in this very competitive Championship, you need that.

“And actually, on the electronic side, this is a constant process of updating in every area, as well as adapting to riders and new riders.”

Since returning to the sport as a full factory outfit BMW have not enjoyed much success, and their way of working and the type of bikes produced have come under scrutiny as a result.

But Bongers believes much of the criticism is a misconception, and that Razgatlioglu proved that to him during his tests last season.

Bongers added: “After all the question marks in the press, or the world outside of BMW, where people would say: ‘is that the right choice for Toprak? They have their own electronics, the bike doesn’t seem to turn very well, braking’…

“When Toprak came back with his first comments, he basically denied all these question marks. The bike stops, the bike turns, the bike brakes, the bike accelerates.

“That gave me a positive feeling, but again, we have tests in front of us with the competitors and it will be our first real reference to see where we’re at.

“We still have to work and as he said himself before, he needs some more time because we didn’t have very efficient test time in December.”