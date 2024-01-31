Iker Lecuona at a loss over Honda struggles: ‘It’s my third year in WorldSBK and still no big improvement’

Through two tests at Jerez and Portimao Honda were nowhere compared to its rivals, and Iker Lecuona believes the upcoming WorldSBK campaign could be another very difficult one.

Lecuona was without a podium in 2023 and based off pre-season testing, achieving such a result appears to be out of sight again in 2024.

A crash at the beginning of day two was just the start of Lecuona’s problems, as he told WorldSBK.com: “Was hard and difficult. On the first flying lap I crashed in corner seven which is a fast corner. We changed a little bit the bike and I forgot completely. I lost the front and we lost almost all the morning.

“But even without the crash, we still struggled. We didn’t find the way or anything that works on the bike. We don’t know why. We don’t know what to change. I don’t know what I need to say.

“It’s the last day of testing and to go with this feeling to Australia is not the best feeling. It’s my third year in WorldSBK and I still don’t feel this big improvement.

“We improve sometimes but at the end, what is clear is that we are not ready to fight even for the top ten. Looks like a hard year [ahead].”

Despite having one more test at Phillip Island before the season-opener, Lecuona is not holding out much hope of a big turnaround.

The Spaniard added: “Normally I would say we need to prepare the bike for the race weekend, but for us right now, it is a very important test.

“We have to try new things. We don’t know what the real potential is for us. I’m frustrated with the situation but I understand that they are frustrated with the situation.

“I don’t know what happened, but we cannot find a way. These positions and lap times is not normal for us.”