Ex-MotoGP and WorldSBK rider Loris Baz confirms 2024 racing move

Loris Baz will race in MotoAmerica this year.

He has joined Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati alongside Josh Herrin.

Baz and Herrin will each ride a Ducati Panigale V4 R, the bike which has won WorldSBK championships.

Ducati are still searching for a first modern a first MotoAmerica/AMA Superbike title.

Baz finished fourth in the 2021 MotoAmerica season, before competing in WorldSBK for two years.

“Last year was a tough one with a big injury, and I wanted to come back to America with the same team I had in 2021,” Baz said.

“I have always said the people I met in the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati squad were the biggest family I made in racing.

“We kept in contact during my two WorldSBK years with the hope we would see each other again in the future, so the fact this has happened makes me happy.

“I am back training 100 percent now without any pain in my ankle, and I am really looking forward to seeing all the American fans again.

“I have kept in touch with many of them since I last competed in MotoAmerica. It’s going to be a great season!”

Bobby Shek, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Team Manager, said: “Finally, after three years, we have arrived at a two-rider factory-supported program,.

“Both Josh and Loris are highly competitive, world-class riders on well-sorted Ducati Superbikes, so we are very optimistic that we will be fighting for wins early in the season.

“We did a good job last year when Josh and the bike were new to each other, and now with another season of data in the bank, we expect even better results.”