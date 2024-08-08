Unconventional 'sunset' schedule for WorldSBK Portimao round

This weekend's round of the 2024 WorldSBK calendar will feature 'sunset' timings.

The Portimao race weekend will be held in the evenings, against the backdrop of the sunset in Portugal.

The Portimao round is August 9-11.

Race 1 on Saturday, and Race 2 on Sunday, are set to start at 6pm UK time in a break away from the traditional scheduling.

Full schedule for Portimao WorldSBK round (UK time)

Friday August 9

FP1 - 1.15pm

FP2 - 6pm

Saturday August 10

FP3 - 12.10pm

Superpole - 2.45pm

Race 1 - 6pm

Sunday August 11

Warm up - 12pm

Superpole - 2.45pm

Race 2 - 6pm

The Portimao round is being described as "a unique and unprecedented event" with a "festival atmosphere".

There will be a 'Summer Fest' at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve all weekend.

This is set to include food areas, music, parade lap autograph sessions, and a track tour on a bus for fans.

Track time will run from midday until sundown on all three days.

Toprak Razgatlioglu arrives in Portugal as the in-form rider and the championship leader.