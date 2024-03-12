Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’

Winner of the first WorldSBK race in 2024, Nicolo Bulega made a statement of intent after a very promising pre-season.

While 2024 could still turn out to be a championship year for Alvaro Bautista, it’s clear that a tougher challenge lies ahead of him this season.

One of the reasons for that is the new minimum rider/bike combined weight limit rule, however, Bulega’s performance is likely to be another.

Speaking to Motosprint, Davies was asked if he expected the type of results we’ve already seen from Bulega, saying: “Honestly yes. I watched his last two years from the outside and his performance has grown a lot, both as a rider and as a person.”

“In particular, last year he believed in himself a lot and obviously last year he showed a very high level.

“I think a lot of people didn't understand Bulega's real level last year, from the sidelines I was able to understand his level which is very high.”

Davies is one of Ducati’s most successful WorldSBK riders in terms of wins, as only Carl Fogarty, Bautista and Troy Bayliss have more Superbike wins aboard a Ducati than Davies.

Known for his very smooth riding style, Davies believes that’s one of the major skills Bulega has.

“His riding style is perfect, he is very precise and clean, he is really very fluid,” added Davies. “When he laps in 1'28” at Phillip Island it seems like he's lapping in 1'38” because he's really clean.”

“It's also difficult to understand the bike's problems when you look at him from the outside, because he is always clean.

“When I work with him, now after two years, I no longer look at the bike how it works but I look at him in the saddle.

“Whether he has confidence or not and whether he is 100% or not.

“This is the way to understand how Nicolo is finding himself in the saddle and at the moment he is not yet 100% with the Panigale V4 R, he has room to improve and I really believe in his talent.”