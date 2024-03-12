Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’

Chaz Davies is not surprised by the early potential shown by Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Winner of the first WorldSBK race in 2024, Nicolo Bulega made a statement of intent after a very promising pre-season.

While 2024 could still turn out to be a championship year for Alvaro Bautista, it’s clear that a tougher challenge lies ahead of him this season. 

One of the reasons for that is the new minimum rider/bike combined weight limit rule, however, Bulega’s performance is likely to be another.

Speaking to Motosprint, Davies was asked if he expected the type of results we’ve already seen from Bulega, saying: “Honestly yes. I watched his last two years from the outside and his performance has grown a lot, both as a rider and as a person.”

“In particular, last year he believed in himself a lot and obviously last year he showed a very high level.

“I think a lot of people didn't understand Bulega's real level last year, from the sidelines I was able to understand his level which is very high.”

Davies is one of Ducati’s most successful WorldSBK riders in terms of wins, as only Carl Fogarty, Bautista and Troy Bayliss have more Superbike wins aboard a Ducati than Davies.

Known for his very smooth riding style, Davies believes that’s one of the major skills Bulega has.

“His riding style is perfect, he is very precise and clean, he is really very fluid,” added Davies. “When he laps in 1'28” at Phillip Island it seems like he's lapping in 1'38” because he's really clean.”

“It's also difficult to understand the bike's problems when you look at him from the outside, because he is always clean.

“When I work with him, now after two years, I no longer look at the bike how it works but I look at him in the saddle.

“Whether he has confidence or not and whether he is 100% or not.

“This is the way to understand how Nicolo is finding himself in the saddle and at the moment he is not yet 100% with the Panigale V4 R, he has room to improve and I really believe in his talent.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
26 mins ago
Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
50 mins ago
Simulator secrets spilled about sensational Red Bull RB20’s gains
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff bumps wall at Imola during Netflix-filmed track day with Kimi Antonelli
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen wins rally race in car and overalls sponsored by Red Bull
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Bernie Ecclestone responds to Felipe Massa’s $82m lawsuit over Crashgate
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin is a ‘danger for the opposition’ after ‘clever’ Qatar MotoGP
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
KTM: Having Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez ‘would be a big deal’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia had 10 minutes to adjust to totally new strategy in Qatar
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
19 hours ago
Did Marc Marquez have an unseen tech issue on the grid rescued by Qatar restart?
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March