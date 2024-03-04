Alvaro Bautista still betting ‘on the same three riders’ as last year

Despite a chaotic WorldSBK season-opener where the ‘Titanic trio’ failed to win a race, Alvaro Bautista still expects himself, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu to lead the way going forward.

Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Whether it was Nicolo Bulega, winner of Race 1 as a WorldSBK rookie, Andrea Iannone, Andrea Locatelli or championship leader Alex Lowes, plenty of names impressed at Phillip Island.

Jonathan Rea was scoreless throughout the weekend, Toprak Razgatlioglu had to retire from Race 2 due to a mechanical failure, while Alvaro Bautista’s title defence got off to a shake start with a crash in Race 1.

But the world champion is not concerned after finishing second in Race 2.

Speaking about the opening round, Bautista told Speedweek: “Last year I had six more productive days on the bike before the first race weekend than this year.

“I was able to gain confidence and work on setting up the bike. This year, during the test in Australia, I was able to focus on my understanding of the bike for the first time.

“Jerez was a disaster because of my physical condition. Portimao was a little better, but I couldn't focus on the bike. From Tuesday in Australia I was able to ride acceptably.

“The race weekend was like a winter test for me - my confidence increased with every race. I think I'll reach my maximum again during the test in Catalonia and during the race weekend there."

A difficult weekend for Bautista was saved when he secured a top five in the Superpole Race, before leading Race 2 until Lowes came through with three corners left.

Despite missing out on victory at Phillip Island, a circuit he has dominated with Ducati, Bautista expects himself and the top three from the last few seasons to find their groove, along with Bulega who was brilliant on his debut.

“If I were to bet, I would put my money on the same three as last year (Bautista, Razgatlioglu, Rea),” added Bautista. 

“Johnny Rea may have problems with the Yamaha in some races. And Bulega will consistently be in the top five, he’s fast.

“He [Lowes[ was always fast in Phillip Island. But that won’t be the case every weekend.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
28 mins ago
Alpine restructure F1 technical department after key resignations
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
WSBK
News
37 mins ago
Alvaro Bautista still betting ‘on the same three riders’ as last year
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta ‘excited to start very special season’
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensify
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull hit by warning: “Adrian Newey will not put up with unrest”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey …

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen won’t attend F1 Saudi Arabian GP as Christian Horner feud grows
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Aleix “welcomes” difficult 2024 Aprilia: “Important thing is we are faster”
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo points at three ‘question marks’ that Marc Marquez must answer
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
How to watch the Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February