Alvaro Bautista still betting ‘on the same three riders’ as last year

Whether it was Nicolo Bulega, winner of Race 1 as a WorldSBK rookie, Andrea Iannone, Andrea Locatelli or championship leader Alex Lowes, plenty of names impressed at Phillip Island.

Jonathan Rea was scoreless throughout the weekend, Toprak Razgatlioglu had to retire from Race 2 due to a mechanical failure, while Alvaro Bautista’s title defence got off to a shake start with a crash in Race 1.

But the world champion is not concerned after finishing second in Race 2.

Speaking about the opening round, Bautista told Speedweek: “Last year I had six more productive days on the bike before the first race weekend than this year.

“I was able to gain confidence and work on setting up the bike. This year, during the test in Australia, I was able to focus on my understanding of the bike for the first time.

“Jerez was a disaster because of my physical condition. Portimao was a little better, but I couldn't focus on the bike. From Tuesday in Australia I was able to ride acceptably.

“The race weekend was like a winter test for me - my confidence increased with every race. I think I'll reach my maximum again during the test in Catalonia and during the race weekend there."

A difficult weekend for Bautista was saved when he secured a top five in the Superpole Race, before leading Race 2 until Lowes came through with three corners left.

Despite missing out on victory at Phillip Island, a circuit he has dominated with Ducati, Bautista expects himself and the top three from the last few seasons to find their groove, along with Bulega who was brilliant on his debut.

“If I were to bet, I would put my money on the same three as last year (Bautista, Razgatlioglu, Rea),” added Bautista.

“Johnny Rea may have problems with the Yamaha in some races. And Bulega will consistently be in the top five, he’s fast.

“He [Lowes[ was always fast in Phillip Island. But that won’t be the case every weekend.”