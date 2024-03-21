Jonathan Rea vows to rebound from “confidence issues” on woeful Yamaha debut

"We got rid of some of the confidence issues I had," Jonathan Rea insists

Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February

Jonathan Rea is targeting a more productive World Superbikes round with new team Yamaha this weekend.

The second round of the 2024 WorldSBK championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya comes after Rea was able to enjoy two beneficial days of testing his Yamaha.

Previously, at Phillip Island, his post-Kawasaki era got off to a dreadful start with a big crash in Race 2 at the opening round.

Six-time champion Rea said in Barcelona: “It’s a nice track and we have an added benefit of testing here last week, so we already feel ahead of the race weekend.

“We got rid of some of the confidence issues I had in Australia and drew a line under some of the issues from a setup point of view.

“After the crash, I’m fully recovered. WorldSBK is so competitive, not just for the front positions but if you have a tough weekend, you’re going to be down the order by quite some way.

“We still need to improve the tyre consumption although the most positive thing is we did the race simulation and we know how the bike behaves.

“We know the last couple of laps here can be critical. I think a podium is a realistic target but we’re still some way off targeting a race win, but that battle for the podium is hotly contested so I expect it to be a lot of guys, but I feel like one of the guys that can fight for that.”

Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli came second to Nicolo Bulega in Race 1 at Phillip Island.

He impressively overtook Andrea Iannone, Alex Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim an impressive P2 finish.

Locatelli said ahead of this weekend’s second round in Barcelona: “I’m feeling better, after the test I felt pain in my left knee, but I improved this week.

“It’s important to get back on track because the feeling at and after Phillip Island was amazing.

“This is another track, but we can be fast. Never say never because the potential we have is quite high.

“We need to take an opportunity. This track is tricky at the end of the race with the tyre.

“I think we can stay in front during the race. At Phillip Island, we were close to fighting for victory but lost that chance.

“We are really close and have many races this year, so the target is to bring home a lot of podiums and, at the same time, is trying to fight for the win. I believe in it. We showed our potential.

“I hope it comes sooner rather than later but we will have an opportunity!”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
21 mins ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu’s ominous warning after BMW iron out “bad luck”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
WSBK
News
30 mins ago
Alvaro Bautista: ‘I don’t feel like one of the favourites for the title’
Alvaro Bautista, Australian WorldSBK, 22 February
Alvaro Bautista, Australian WorldSBK, 22 February
WSBK
News
41 mins ago
Jonathan Rea vows to rebound from “confidence issues” on woeful Yamaha debut
Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Jonathan Rea, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
MotoGP
News
45 mins ago
Alex: Marc Marquez ‘making less mistakes’ than he did after switch from Honda
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Our potential in Qatar was to fight at the front”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing negative” about return to scene of scary crash
Franco Morbidelli, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Franco Morbidelli, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Luca Marini details problems from nightmare Repsol Honda debut
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Luca Marini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes' W15 F1 car is ‘amazing’ and not ‘evil sister’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo: 'I’m not thinking about my contract, it’s not a distraction'
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March