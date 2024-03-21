Chaz Davies: Alvaro Bautista ‘is incredibly talented, we have to give him credit’

Chaz Davies says Alvaro Bautista is the only rider who ‘concistently gets all the potential’ from his WorldSBK machine.

Alvaro Bautista, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February

Alvaro Bautista returns to a happy hunting ground this weekend in the form of Catalunya, where he has won the last six WorldSBK races.

But Phillip Island, which has also been a very strong circuit for Bautista in the past, was a struggle last month. 

Challenges with the new minimum rider/bike weight limit rule have played a big factor in Bautista’s slow start to 2024.

But Bautista’s former team-mate Chaz Davies is expecting the Spaniard to show his best form going forward.

Asked about the differences in Bautista from when they lined-up together in 2019 to now, Davies told GPOne: “He’s changed a lot since then. He decided to change direction after two difficult years at Honda, which probably allowed him to a little the limit of the Pirelli tyres.

“He tried to push the package he had to the limit and get the best possible results, but the one between him and Aruba Ducati is truly a great combination.

“Alvaro is incredibly talented and makes a fantastic pairing with the Panigale V4 R, which I think manages to bring out all of his strengths.

“People like to talk about the bike and now there is also the new rule which is essentially made for Alvaro.

“But in the end he is the only rider who manages to get all the potential from the package and he has done so consistently in recent years. We have to give him credit for that.”

Once a rival to Bautista, Davies is now a rider coach for the two-time world champion and team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

Another rider that was a rival to Davies’ throughout his time in WorldSBK was Jonathan Rea, who endured one of his worst weekends ever in the championship at Phillip Island. 

Discussing Rea’s nightmare season-opener, Davies was left very surprised: “Considering the level I never imagined that Phillip Island could be such a disaster.

“It was a really tough round and I was sad to see him crash, but luckily he was okay.

“Johnny seemed to be doing well in the tests and even though he didn’t do anything special, he was in the top five.

“He probably still has to bond with the Yamaha because the Phillip Island weekend was a really difficult one.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
33 mins ago
Chaz Davies: Alvaro Bautista ‘is incredibly talented, we have to give him credit’
Alvaro Bautista, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
IndyCar
News
41 mins ago
How to watch IndyCar $1m Challenge at Thermal Club: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
How to watch NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas: Live stream here
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
GettyImages-2092374746-1.jpg
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris shares F1 Saudi Arabian GP ‘jump start’ trigger theory
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso will “look elsewhere” if no F1 agreement with Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton has "never" backed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
(L to R): Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers parade.
(L to R): Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President with Lewis Hamilton …
F1
News
2 hours ago
George Russell outlines test plan as Mercedes have “mountain to climb” in F1 2024
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Max Verstappen: Mercedes interest ‘nice to hear’ | No Red Bull Powertrains ‘panic’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
‘How can you trust the sport?’ - Lewis Hamilton calls out lack of accountability within F1
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…