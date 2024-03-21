Andrea Iannone pinpoints “main difference” between MotoGP and World Superbikes

Andrea Iannone gathered more info about how his Superbike differs to a MotoGP machine

Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone plans to work on the “main difference” between MotoGP and World Superbikes this weekend.

WorldSBK rookie Iannone will focus on his tyres in the second round of the 2024 championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After a four-year absence from motorcycle racing since his MotoGP days, Iannone roared back into action with a podium finish at the season-opening Phillip Island round.

He then gathered even more information about his new machinery at a two-day test last week.

The Go Eleven Ducati rider said in Catalunya: “We started the Championship in a good way in Australia, I’m really happy and I didn’t expect to be at this level.

“The test was important for us, after a long time; every day I improved a little bit and it’s important to do some kilometres.

“That helps me to understand a little bit more the tyres, because that’s the main difference with MotoGP.

“We worked well with the team, the support from Ducati is good and I think we are on a good way.

“If I’m in front, I’ll try and manage the tyre, if Nicolo Bulega is in front, he’ll push every lap.

“After a long time, we come back to Europe, I’m happy with the support, we’ll try our best to get a good result. Everything is possible; we’ll fight”.

Iannone has impressed his fellow Ducati veterans.

Michele Pirro, the MotoGP and WSBK test rider, said to GPOne: “I think Andrea has not forgotten over these years how to ride a bike.

“He has retained that MotoGP style that is well suited to the Panigale, and so he can show his potential.

“I am convinced that in Barcelona we will see him again at the front fighting for the top positions, despite the fact the track is peculiar because of tyre wear.”

