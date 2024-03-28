Sam Lowes: Race 2 ‘disappointing, a bit of a baptism of fire for me’

Sam Lowes has called Race 2 of the Catalunya WorldSBK round ‘a baptism of fire’ after struggling with tyre degradation.

Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March

WorldSBK rookie Sam Lowes made a very impressive start to the weekend as he led Race 1 before crashing from the lead at turn ten.

Lowes then made another strong getaway in the Superpole Race as he led the way early on once again. 

But Lowes began to fade as the race went on, something that happened on an even larger scale during Race 2.

Lowes was a contender for a top seven finish for much of the race before eventually sliding outside the top ten.

The British rider said: “Obviously it was a disappointing Race 2. P12 was not what we wanted. It was a bit of a baptism of fire for me as the drop of the tyre was really big.

“It was difficult for me to manage the last four or five laps. I guess it’s a bit of a lack of experience as the crash in yesterday’s race meant I missed the full race distance. 

“I didn’t have that knowledge to improve today. In the end it was difficult, but I learnt a lot. I just wanted to finish the race.

“At least now we have some things we can improve for Assen. I want to say thank you to the team for the continued hard work but it was a difficult day for me.

“We’ll try to improve from here as it’s clear the speed is there. But the tyre life is something I need to work on and understand a lot better.

“I think it’s normal after coming here from Moto2 on a different bike and a different make of tyre. Step by step we’ll manage it and keep working hard.”

Sam Lowes: Race 2 'disappointing, a bit of a baptism of fire for me'
