Toprak Razgatlioglu after delivering another heavy blow at Most: "I can keep the pace"

Toprak Razgatlioglu's fine form at the Czech WorldSBK round continues on Friday.

Toprak Razgatlioglu heads into today's first of two race days at the Czech WorldSBK round as the heavy favourite.

The championship leader was quickest in both free practice sessions on Friday, as his dominant run of form showed no signs of slowing down.

“I feel that every lap the bike is good and I can keep the pace like this," said Razgatlioglu. 

"In the race simulation, I did a 1’31.8, this is a strong time and I just try to show everyone that I have more. 

"In general, I am happy, the race simulation is also important as after 10 laps it is a little harder to ride because the rear tyre starts to drop and we need to change the riding style a little bit.”

Razgatlioglu was closely followed by Alvaro Bautista in FP2, while another rival of the last few seasons in Jonathan Rea was third.

Happy to see the 'Titanic Trio' back in the top three for the first time this season, Razgatlioglu is hoping for more of the same during this weekend's races.

Razgatlioglu said: "This is good, it is very important. I am also very happy for Johnny, he is improving and coming and I really missed him here and the last year or two I have always been fighting with him and also with Alvaro. 

"I hope we are fighting together again this year as I really enjoy it like this.”

