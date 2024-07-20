Danilo Petrucci recalls "I'm going to die" thoughts after return to WorldSBK podium

Danilo Petrucci stood on the podium for the first time in WorldSBK since the season-opener at Phillip Island in February.

Petrucci, who started sixth on the grid, made immediate progress as he got the better of Nicolo Bulega and Andrea Iannone.

A triumphant return to racing for Petrucci who suffered a nasty motocross accident before returning at Misano last month, the Barni rider spoke post-race at Most about the emotions he's gone through from the time of his injury to his stunning podium finish.

“It’s incredible," began Petrucci. "After my accident, the last thing I remember, I thought, ‘this time, I’m going to die’.

"I simply closed my eyes and woke up a few minutes later. A few days later, the doctor didn’t know if I was able to go racing again.

"After one week, I was feeling better. I went back home and started to think that I was doing well, so I’ll jump on the bike as soon as I can.

"Misano was a nightmare because I was riding with one arm. I still have no strength, but it’s not even three months since I crashed. It’s something unbelievable.”

After clearing the likes of Bulega and Iannone, Petrucci created a small gap to Iannone before facing a late challenge from his fellow Italian.

Iannone tried to regain P2 at turn one but ran wide, which allowed Petrucci to get back through before holding 'The Maniac' off on the final lap.

Petrucci said: “I was a little bit worried this morning because I wanted to start in the first row, but in the end, I was riding alone, and I did a good lap time with some mistakes.

"I said the second row was okay. In the first part of the race, I was in the tow of Nicolo and Andrea.

"Nicolo started to lose some confidence, so I thought it was a good time to go. I passed Andrea and Nicolo and decided it was time to push.

"I was quite surprised on the first lap because I saw 0.5 and it was easier than I thought!

"A few laps later, Andrea started to gain ground on me and then he was able to pass me. I thought it was Bulega and when I saw Andrea, I said, ‘No’. I know him very well and at the end of the race, he’s always difficult to manage.

"I pushed 100% until the end. I’m still riding with one arm. I’m really struggling on the bike. One of my best races in WorldSBK!”