Sam Lowes gets back in the groove with pre-Aragon WorldSBK test

Sam Lowes is confident he can make a more positive impression at the upcoming rounds of the WorldSBK Championship after putting in laps with an in-season single day test at Motorland Aragon.

The ex-Moto2 front-runner is in the midst of his maiden WorldSBK season with fellow newcomers Marc VDS Racing but heads into the lattermost rounds of the year seeking an upswing in fortunes after an injury-disrupted period.

Though Lowes began the season strongly with stints competing at the front in Australia and Catalunya, the Briton has struggled for consistent form since, his cause not aided by a high-speed crash at Most that forced him out of the following Portimao round.

Failing to score on his return to action at Magny-Cours, Lowes - who languishes 18th in the standings with a best result of seventh - took to Aragon, host of the upcoming tenth round of the season, to rediscover his rhythm.

“That was a long but positive day of testing which came at a good time for me to get some laps in after the injury lay-off,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“The shoulder is a bit sore, but I felt we made good progress throughout on a track that I really enjoy and know very well from my time in Moto2.

“That was why my feeling on the bike was immediately better and the team did a great job with some changes to give me some confidence and feeling again.

“After a tough weekend at Magny-Cours this was the best possible day we could have had, and I really appreciate the team making a big effort to come to this test in such a busy period.

“We found a step improving my pace over the longer distance on used tyres and now I’m looking forward to being back in Aragon in a couple of weeks.”

Four rounds remain in this year’s WorldSBK Championship, beginning with the series’ first visit to Cremona in Italy before heading on to Aragon, Estoril and the season finale at Jerez.

Lowes will take a particularly good record to Aragon, where he was previously a three-time race winner at Moto2 level.