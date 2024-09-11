BMW provides update on Toprak Razgatlioglu, Cremona WorldSBK still a doubt

ROKiT BMW Motorrad bosses say they will prioritise Toprak Razgatlioglu’s health before making a formal decision on whether the WorldSBK Championship leader will compete in Italy, according to a statement from the German team.

The runaway WorldSBK points’ leader is currently undergoing treatment for mild traumatic pneumothorax after striking the tyre wall in the wake of an accident during FP3 for the weekend’s Magny-Cours round of WorldSBK.

Forcing the Turkish rider out of all three races, there are concerns the incident - which brought Razgatlioglu’s 13-race winning streak to an abrupt end - could also see him forced to skip the upcoming Cremona round to be held on 20-22 September.

For the time being, however, BMW gave a positive outlook after revealing Razgatlioglu has been cleared to travel to Italy - where Round 9 will be held - to continue treatment.

“Further examinations at the medical centre at Magny-Cours have now confirmed that the pneumothorax is healing positively,” a statement from ROKiT BMW Motorrad read.

“The attending doctors have already cleared Razgatlioglu to travel to Italy, where his treatment will continue with another professional medical team. Italy is also the location of the next WorldSBK round.

“However, whether he will be able to compete in the races at Cremona remains uncertain.

“This will depend on his continued recovery and the assessment of the Circuit Chief Medical Officer in collaboration with the FIM WorldSBK Medical Director before the race weekend.”

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, added: “We have received good news from France, although Toprak still needs time and rest to fully recover. We would like to thank everyone at Magny-Cours and the hospital in Moulins who took such good care of Toprak.

“We will do everything we can to support his positive progress. However, we won’t rush anything, as Toprak’s health is our top priority. He will return to racing when it is possible without any health risks.”

Despite missing all three races, Razgatlioglu’s vast points’ lead coming into the French round means he still holds a sizable advantage over nearest rival Nicolo Bulega in the standings. However, the Italian’s two wins in Magny-Cours has seen the margin reduced from 92 points to 55 points.