Third WorldSBK title “not my target right now” for Alvaro Bautista

“We saw in the past many strange things…”

Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alvaro Bautista’s two wins last weekend at the WorldSBK Aragon Round appeared to reinstate him as one of the championship’s most formidable riders, but with an 81-point championship deficit his title chances are still remote.

Bautista entered the Aragon Round with the question of team orders hanging over his head, as his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, was only 13 points adrift of championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu, who made his racing comeback at MotorLand after three weeks on the sidelines.

“Sincerely, before this weekend there was nothing about team orders,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

“But, because Toprak [Razgatlioglu] raced this weekend, we spoke at least to don’t be between Toprak and Nicolo [Bulega] to not take away more points [from Bulega].

“But, yesterday he was really unlucky, Nicolo, and he lost a lot.”

Bautista passed Bulega for second place in his charge to the front to win the Superpole Race at Aragon with a move at turn 15.

“[In the Superpole Race], I did that move to Nicolo because I saw that he cannot fight against Toprak.

“For that, in that moment, I say ‘Win, or third, you cannot be in between both’, so I tried to win, and at least three points [difference] are more than two points, for Nicolo.

“[In Race 2], I was just pushing, and the same: four points [difference] are better than five. But, for sure, I don’t know for the next round [if there will be team orders].”

Turning his attention to his own championship chances, Bautista essentially said that he’s relying on mistakes or misfortune from Bulega and Razgatlioglu to see him lift his third WorldSBK crown.

“For me, mathematically it’s possible, but I think— we saw in the past many strange things, but [the championship] is not my target right now. My target is to keep my confidence on the bike, to keep growing my confidence, and that’s all.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Renault to cease F1 engine programme with Alpine set to become customer
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Is MotoGP’s tyre pressure rule making it look stupid?
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen F1 quit threat is 'serious'
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Five things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton tipped to be ‘catalyst for good things to happen’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Di Giannantonio vs Marquez: ‘It was a pity, we battled too much’
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Pedro Acosta “getting closer and closer” to first MotoGP win
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
Pedro Acosta, Tech GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro questions MotoGP penalty consistency after Miller pile-up
Jack Miller, KTM MotoGP, 2024 Indonesian GP
Jack Miller, KTM MotoGP, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
8h ago
Has the 2024 MotoGP title battle actually become a one-horse race?
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
8h ago
Kyle Ryde “fortunate the red flag came out” in Donington Park BSB Race 3
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography