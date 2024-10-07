Injured WorldWCR racer Mia Rusthen to attend Jerez WorldSBK

Mia Rusthen is set to make here return to the racetrack at the WorldWCR finale at Jerez next weekend.

The inaugural WorldWCR season will end alongside this year’s World Superbike Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Mia Rusthen was part of the original line-up of riders in the championship when it debuted back in June, but was injured in a crash in Race 1 at the Misano season opener.

Rusthen was placed in a medically induced coma having suffered a head injury and concussion, and was eventually transported to her home country of Norway where she was kept in an intensive care unit (ICU).

In July, Rusthen was transferred to Sunnaa Hospital to continue her rehabilitation.

The most recent update on Rusthen’s condition, posted to her Facebook page on 6 October, includes the detail that she has been given medical clearance to head to Spain next week to attend the final round of the WorldWCR series on 18-20 October in Jerez.

“16 weeks ago was my proudest and happiest moment when I stood on the starting line of the first-ever Women’s World Championship in WorldWCR,” the statement reads.

“16 weeks ago my life was turned upside down in seconds when I crashed and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“16 weeks ago they shaved off all my hair. 16 weeks ago, my body and mind were put completely out of action.

“But most importantly: 16 weeks ago I was given the gift of life again.

“Here I am today: I walk on my own, I think, I remember more and more, I speak, I laugh, I cry, I eat, I play, I fight - I am alive!

“It’s my right side that’s affected by the brain injury, but it’s recovering little by little, and I intend to keep training and working until it’s as good as it can possibly be again.

“I still don’t fully understand that I raced in the World Championship, and I remember very little of the adventure. But my heart and body remember the happy encounters with people, especially the girls I competed against.

“That’s why I’m extremely happy to announce that I have received permission from the doctors to attend this year’s WorldWCR final at Circuito de Jerez in Spain to greet all the girls and watch the last two races.

“My closest ones and my team are with me all the way, and I’m so deeply grateful that I can actually do this.”