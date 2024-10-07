Scott Redding uncertainty continues under BMW WorldSBK contract

Although Scott Redding has a BMW contract for 2025, it is likely that he will not race for the German marque next year.

Scott Redding, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Scott Redding is reportedly unable to sign a contract for a new team of the 2025 season until the termination of his current BMW WorldSBK contract has been agreed.

Redding joined BMW’s WorldSBK project on a factory contract for the 2022 season, and spent both that year and 2023 in the factory team.

Despite renewing his factory contract in 2023 for the following two years — 2024 and 2025 — Redding was moved from the factory BMW team to the satellite Bonovo Action MGM team, run by Michael Galinski, for 2024 as BMW signed Toprak Razgatlioglu to its factory squad.

“My idea is to continue here [in WorldSBK] with BMW, I’m contracted to BMW for next year,” Redding told WorldSBK.com at the WorldSBK UK Round earlier this year.

The MGM team was confirmed to be splitting from BMW at the end of this season, while BMW announced that it would only have one official team in WorldSBK next year.

Combined, those mean that, while Redding has a contract with BMW for the 2025 WorldSBK season, there will not a BMW for him to ride in WorldSBK next year, as the Bavarian brand re-signed Michael van der Mark to partner Razgatlioglu in its factory team..

The same situation befell Redding’s current teammate Garrett Gerloff, but the American — unlike the currently unsigned Redding — has signed for 2025 with the Puccetti Kawasaki team.

It was reported by Speedweek back in September that Redding was unable to sign a contract with a new team or manufacturer until his departure from BMW before his early departure from BMW had been settled.

The German outlet suggested that Redding has an option to continue with the Bonovo Action team he currently races for in 2025, but with Ducati machinery, as well as offers in BSB, but is unable to sign with another team until his departure from BMW has been confirmed contractually.

Crash.net contacted BMW for comment on the Redding situation.

BMW’s response reads: “Please understand that we don’t comment or participate in any speculations regarding contract details with our riders, teams, etc.”

