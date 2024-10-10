Dominique Aegerter to make WorldSBK return at Estoril

Dominique Aegerter is set to make his WorldSBK return this weekend after missing the past three rounds through injury.

Aegerter crashed while training on a motocross bike back in the beginning of September before the French Round at Magny-Cours.

He was replaced in France by Alessandro Delbianco, and then by Marvin Fritz at both Cremona and Aragon.

The Swiss rider is set to be back this weekend in Estoril, though, having covered from his right shoulder injury.

“Finally, hopefully I can ride again and see again all the guys,” Aegerter said. “I couldn’t wait to be back in action and every day I worked very hard on my recovery.

“It won’t be an easy weekend, not going to lie, as I’ll be back after a long time and still have some pain in my ribs and shoulder.

“Although I already know the track, I’ve never ridden there with a Superbike, so it’ll be quite challenging, but the most important thing is that I can try to race again and I’m impatient to see everyone.”

Remy Gardner also arrives in Estoril nursing his health, having revealed during his Motegi MotoGP wildcard last weekend that he will be having surgery on his back after the WorldSBK season is concluded next weekend in Jerez.

“It’s going to be my fourth race weekend in four weeks, but I cannot wait to be back on my Yamaha R1,” Gardner said ahead of what will be his first visit to Estoril.

“I’ve never ridden in Estoril, but it looks like a fun track with a good layout and a lot of history.

“Of course it will be important to learn the track as soon as possible, but I’m confident we’ll be able to make a good work and enjoy a good weekend.”