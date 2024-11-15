The 2024 World Superbike Championship Falls Report is here.

The Falls Report shows which rider crashed the most throughout the season, plus provides statistics comparing the quantity of falls to previous years.

WSBK 2024 Falls Report: Who crashed the most? Alvaro Bautista 17 Sam Lowes 17 Alex Lowes 10 Tarran MacKenzie 10 Andrea Locatelli 10 Michael van der Mark 8 Andrea Iannone 8 Jonathan Rea 8 Xavi Vierge 7 Iker Lecuona 7 Axel Bassani 7 Remy Gardner 7 Nicolo Bulega 5 Scott Redding 5 Tito Rabat 5 Bradley Ray 4 Garrett Gerloff 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 4 Danilo Petrucci 4 Dominique Aegerter 3 Adam Norrodin 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 2

Alvaro Bautista, the reigning WSBK champion from 2023, crashed more times than anybody except Sam Lowes. They both hit the deck 17 times.

This year's champion Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed the least, only twice. It is the second year in a row he has appeared bottom of this list.

There were 652 crashes across four classes in 2024. This is an increase on 2023, but that's largely due to the addition of the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

In WSBK, the 171 crashes means an average of 14 per round.

In WorldSSP, the 258 crashes were an average of 22 per round. It was an increase of 38 compared to last year.

In WorldSSP300, the crashes increased from 131 last year to 161 this year.

In WorldWCR, there were 62 crashes in the six rounds.

Which track is trickiest?

Misano had 81 crashes. But it was one of three circuits with all four categories.

Magny-Cours had the second-most amount of crashes, with 71.

Jerez was third with 70.

Phillip Island had the fewest, with just 30 crashes in all classes across the round.

The only two specific corners to record more than 20 crashes this season were Turn 6 at Jerez, and Turn 13 at Magny-Cours.