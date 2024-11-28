Time attack frustrations plague Garrett Gerloff at Jerez WorldSBK test

Garrett Gerloff encountered familiar problems at this week’s two-day WorldSBK test in Jerez, as he struggled for one-lap speed.

Although Gerloff overall felt the test — his second on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR after moving from Bonovo BMW after the conclusion of the 2024 WorldSBK season — was positive, he found himself running into “a wall” when it came to his one-lap speed, although he assured this is not an issue specific to the Kawasaki.

“The test was good and I think it was positive,” Gerloff told WorldSBK.com after the two-day Jerez test.

“I think we made one step compared to the last time we were here, so that feels good. We are still looking for more but I am pretty happy with how it went here.

“I used SCQ tyres because I am trying to work on my Superpole pace — but that is what I am still a little frustrated about.

“I feel like I get to a wall and I cannot go any faster. But it has been like that on each bike I have ridden in WorldSBK, so it is not this bike.

“It is really nice to be running in the official colours at this test and to have everything like we can see it now. It is a really big programme and a very big effort from these guys. I know it is going to be good so we just need to keep focusing on ourselves.”

While Gerloff was frustrated by his one-lap speed, his team boss, Manuel Puccetti, was more positive about his team’s final on-track outing of 2024, especially after his team unveiled its 2025 livery.

“It was a very positive test, especially considering that Garrett was only on his second outing with Kawasaki,” Puccetti said.

“He was always very fast and helped us gain a complete vision of the potential of our bike and what are the areas we need to focus on in the next tests.

“We used the 2025 livery for the first time, which I really liked. It is the one that Kawasaki customers will find on the production bike, to which we have obviously added our sponsors.”