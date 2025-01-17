Toprak Razgatlioglu explains WorldSBK 2025 number choice

Toprak Razgatlioglu reclaimed the World Superbike Championship title in 2024, entitling him to run the #1 plate this year as the reigning champion.

The #1 plate is not a stranger to Razgatlioglu, who wore it in 2022 after winning the 2021 title with Yamaha.

But the 2022 season did not start in ideal circumstances for the Turkish rider, who was often struggling to match the likes of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista in the early races, and was without a win until the Superpole Race at the fourth round in Misano. By the end of the year, Razgatlioglu had relinquished the title to Bautista.

So, the decision to wear again the #1 plate for Razgatlioglu was one he made out of appreciation for BMW, rather than his own desire.

“I think everyone likes it like this,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com at the recent ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team launch in Berlin.

“When I use the #1, I’m feeling more pressure but normally I don’t like it.

“I’m using it for BMW because this was a lot of teamwork – finally, we got the title, and we are champions.

“The #1 looks nice with the BMW. I hope we keep it at the end of the year, this is the important thing.”

Razgatlioglu added that he is approaching 2025 differently to last year, and that his target is to win in places he didn’t in 2024.

“Last year, I didn’t think about any targets, but I did an incredible job,” he said.

“This year, I’m just thinking about Phillip Island and some races I didn’t win. I need to win now. Especially at Phillip Island, I’ll try to win there.”