Toprak Razgatlioglu explains WorldSBK 2025 number choice

“When I use the #1, I’m feeling more pressure but normally I don’t like it…”

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark unveil the 2025 WorldSBK-spec BMW M1000 RR. Credit: BMW.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark unveil the 2025 WorldSBK-spec BMW M1000 RR…

Toprak Razgatlioglu reclaimed the World Superbike Championship title in 2024, entitling him to run the #1 plate this year as the reigning champion.

The #1 plate is not a stranger to Razgatlioglu, who wore it in 2022 after winning the 2021 title with Yamaha.

But the 2022 season did not start in ideal circumstances for the Turkish rider, who was often struggling to match the likes of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista in the early races, and was without a win until the Superpole Race at the fourth round in Misano. By the end of the year, Razgatlioglu had relinquished the title to Bautista.

So, the decision to wear again the #1 plate for Razgatlioglu was one he made out of appreciation for BMW, rather than his own desire.

“I think everyone likes it like this,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com at the recent ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team launch in Berlin.

“When I use the #1, I’m feeling more pressure but normally I don’t like it.

“I’m using it for BMW because this was a lot of teamwork – finally, we got the title, and we are champions.

“The #1 looks nice with the BMW. I hope we keep it at the end of the year, this is the important thing.”

Razgatlioglu added that he is approaching 2025 differently to last year, and that his target is to win in places he didn’t in 2024.

“Last year, I didn’t think about any targets, but I did an incredible job,” he said.

“This year, I’m just thinking about Phillip Island and some races I didn’t win. I need to win now. Especially at Phillip Island, I’ll try to win there.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Max Verstappen camp react to Aston Martin speculation with blunt response
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari CEO confirms Lewis Hamilton’s Maranello arrival next week
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve: “Hunger”, not age key to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 News
1h ago
Moto3 rumoured for radical technical rules shake-up for 2027
Moto3, 2024 Solidarity GP
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu explains WorldSBK 2025 number choice
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark unveil the 2025 WorldSBK-spec BMW M1000 RR. Credit: BMW.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes buck trend by opting against F1 car launch for W16
Mercedes' W15 car won four races in 2024
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson told to prove ‘mental strength’ against Max Verstappen at Red Bull
Liam Lawson
Le Mans Feature
2h ago
Exclusive: Inside Valentino Rossi’s chase for his long-awaited tenth world title
Valentino Rossi, WRT BMW, WEC 2024
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marquez/Bagnaia MotoGP line-up compared to Rossi/Lorenzo
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse
MotoGP News
4h ago
Could Jorge Martin’s “key of life” power him to 2025 MotoGP title?
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.