Toprak Razgatlioglu identifies key title rival for WSBK 2025

Toprak Razgatlioglu has pointed out a rival who will return to the forefront of the World Superbike Championship this year.

Alvaro Bautista was unable to sustain a serious title bid last year, as the reigning champion.

Bautista pondered retirement but will return to WSBK in 2025, aged 40, seeking a third title.

His Ducati teammate Nicolo Bulega, who challenged Razgatlioglu until the final round last year, has also caught the eye.

“Bulega’s first year was amazing; he was very strong in every race weekend,” Razgatlioglu said.

“He’ll come back stronger this year.

“I’m waiting for Alvaro because it looks like he’s started working hard.

“If he comes back, I think we’re fighting a lot at the front.

“This is good for people. I think everyone enjoys it a lot.

“It’s good fighting with more people at the front. It’s not easy to say anything before the season starts because everyone’s very strong.”

Razgatlioglu’s return this season will feature the #1 plate on his BMW.

He is aiming to defend his title, which he was unable to do after winning with Yamaha in 2021.

The #1 will give him added impetus - but also puts a target on his back.

“I think everyone likes it like this! When I use the #1, I’m feeling more pressure but normally I don’t like it,” he said.

“I’m using it for BMW because this was a lot of teamwork; finally, we got the title, and we are Champions.

“The #1 looks nice with the BMW. I hope we keep it at the end of the year, this is the important thing.

“Last year, I didn’t think about any targets, but I did an incredible job.

“This year, I’m just thinking about Phillip Island and some races I didn’t win. I need to win now. Especially at Phillip Island, I’ll try to win there.

“Everyone’s very strong and working hard. I hope we get the title again.”