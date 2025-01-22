WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed

HRC WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona is missing this week’s Jerez test through injury.

Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Injury has prevented Iker Lecuona from taking part in this week’s WorldSBK test in Jerez, but the Spaniard is hopeful of returning to action soon.

The #7 rider will sit out this week after fracturing a rib and sustaining collarbone contusions in a training crash two weeks ago.

“I cannot test here – I’m not really happy about that, but it is what it is,” Lecuona told WorldSBK.com when speaking at Jerez.

“Training at home, I had a small crash, it’s not a heavy one, but I broke a rib, I have a contusion on the shoulder, on the collarbone.

“So, this Monday, the Monday before Jerez, I had a check with my doctor and my doctor said ‘If you can wait a bit longer it will be nice,’ because at the end it’s not very solid, it’s still in the beginning. So, I said ‘Okay, I need to wait’.”

Having been forced to miss out this week, Lecuona intends to be back on the CBR1000RR-R next week at the Portimao test – the final WorldSBK test in Europe before the paddock heads to Australia for the final winter test and the first round of 2025.

“I don’t know how possible it is that I’m ready to jump on the bike next week,” Lecuona admitted.

“For now I’m here, but I go now to the gym, I’m still working to try to recover as soon as possible.

“So, my target is to jump on the bike, then let’s see if the body has improved enough to jump on the bike and to do maybe 20, 50 laps, I don’t know.

“Maybe I just go out and go [straight back] in because I feel a lot of pain, so let’s see what happens.”

Although he’s not certain of his ability to ride next week in Portugal, Lecuona is without doubts that he will be ready in time for Australia.

“At the end, the injury is nothing crazy, it’s just a rib and a little bit of contusion on the collarbone, so it’s just some time to recover,” he said.

“For sure in Australia I’m 100 per cent ready.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
10m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025
Ducati
Moto3 News
29m ago
Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
47m ago
WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time
Christian Horner behind the wheel of one of Red Bull's F1 cars
WSBK News
51m ago
WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025
Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Yamaha has “developments coming” to aid WorldSBK “acceleration and performance”
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
F1 subreddit with 4.8m subscribers bans Twitter/X content
F1
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris “ready to bring the fight to everyone” in F1 2025
Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi
WSBK Results
3h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton draws Michael Schumacher comparison with “human element” key to success
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher