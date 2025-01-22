WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed

Injury has prevented Iker Lecuona from taking part in this week’s WorldSBK test in Jerez, but the Spaniard is hopeful of returning to action soon.

The #7 rider will sit out this week after fracturing a rib and sustaining collarbone contusions in a training crash two weeks ago.

“I cannot test here – I’m not really happy about that, but it is what it is,” Lecuona told WorldSBK.com when speaking at Jerez.

“Training at home, I had a small crash, it’s not a heavy one, but I broke a rib, I have a contusion on the shoulder, on the collarbone.

“So, this Monday, the Monday before Jerez, I had a check with my doctor and my doctor said ‘If you can wait a bit longer it will be nice,’ because at the end it’s not very solid, it’s still in the beginning. So, I said ‘Okay, I need to wait’.”

Having been forced to miss out this week, Lecuona intends to be back on the CBR1000RR-R next week at the Portimao test – the final WorldSBK test in Europe before the paddock heads to Australia for the final winter test and the first round of 2025.

“I don’t know how possible it is that I’m ready to jump on the bike next week,” Lecuona admitted.

“For now I’m here, but I go now to the gym, I’m still working to try to recover as soon as possible.

“So, my target is to jump on the bike, then let’s see if the body has improved enough to jump on the bike and to do maybe 20, 50 laps, I don’t know.

“Maybe I just go out and go [straight back] in because I feel a lot of pain, so let’s see what happens.”

Although he’s not certain of his ability to ride next week in Portugal, Lecuona is without doubts that he will be ready in time for Australia.

“At the end, the injury is nothing crazy, it’s just a rib and a little bit of contusion on the collarbone, so it’s just some time to recover,” he said.

“For sure in Australia I’m 100 per cent ready.”