"Two rivers over the track!" GRT Yamaha irked at WSBK test

Dominique Aegerter’s GRT Yamaha team had some new test items to try at this week’s Portimao test, but were unable to make a proper evaluation because of inconsistent and inclement weather conditions.

In particular, Yamaha has brought engine and electronic updates for 2025 in the hopes of improving their major weakness of 2024: straight line performance, particularly in acceleration on corner exit.

“Yamaha was working so much during the winter, we are also in the Superconcession area, so we can work more than other factories,” Aegerter said of Yamaha’s off-season WorldSBK development.

“So, unlucky we couldn’t put it all together because of the track condition, but their effort is great, also the team work in some areas.

“I think when you watch closely the bike you could see in some parts there are some different things: I think engine parts, electronic parts they tried to improve and I hope soon we can really put it all together to be on the race and be again more competitive than last year.”

In addition to the poor weather, Aegerter was unable to make the most of what dry running was available in Portugal because of a crash on Tuesuday.

“The weather was not so good,” Aegerter said. “[On Tuesday] we had some dry track conditions, we tried some stuff. [I had a] small crash, luckily nothing happened – the mechanics had some extra work to do.

“There were two rivers over the track so it was also not the perfect conditions.

“I’m still struggling a little bit with the bike to find the good feeling I had at the end of last season.”

Despite the struggles and the bad weather, Aegerter felt that even the wet Wednesday of the test had not been a complete waste.

“It was useful to test some items that we maybe wouldn’t do when it would be a dry track,” he said.

“For the guys it’s for sure useful to have some data for different electronic stuff and some things on the bike that we could try. So, it was good to make these laps, anyway.

“Not the best day, but at least we have some data in the rain.”

Two more test days now await the WorldSBK field before the first round in Phillip Island, those two days taking place at the same venue as the opening race.

“I think the most important is just to get used to the bike again, to get up to speed,” Aegerter said in preview of the final preseason test of the year.

“Don’t change too much, because now in these two days that we tested the weather was not perfect but also we had some test items from Yamaha to test, so I think Phillip Island is just to focus on race speed – try to figure out tyres and race setting.

“Phillip Island is always a little bit of a special one for riding and also for the tyres, so we just give full throttle and try to make a good result there.”