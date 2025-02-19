Unexpected podium contenders for Australian WSBK pointed out

“Maybe there are some Ducatis but you can never trust whenever Toprak is around!”

Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci

The podium at this weekend’s Australian World Superbike Championship round could have some unexpected inclusions.

Danilo Petrucci has predicted a particularly tight season-opener at Phillip Island.

The Barni Ducati rider insists at least four manufacturers have a realistic shot at the podium.

“The battle is tight. I think there are seven or eight riders who can fight for the podium,” Petrucci said.

“Nicolo Bulega has something more, at this moment. But the top 10 riders? Any of them could stand on the podium, it is still hard to decide.”

Ducati in charge at Australian WSBK?

Petrucci was third-fastest on Tuesday morning at the WSBK Phillip Island test, when four of the top five were riding Ducatis.

By Tuesday afternoon’s session, there were four different manufacturers in the top five.

“There are many Ducatis in front,” Petrucci said.

“But there is still Toprak Razgatlioglu with BMW, Andrea Locatelli, and the two Bimotas can be fast.

“Maybe there are some Ducatis but you can never trust whenever Toprak is around!”

Veteran rider Petrucci ended last year fifth in the WSBK standings.

He expects more of the same as he gears up for the 2025 opener.

Petrucci said about his preseason: “It was good. I found a good feeling with the bike, so I am feeling positive for the weekend.

“I was quite scared because I raced the Dakar. After a few days I had to leave for the [WSBK test], I was physically or mentally tired.

“At the end, I knew that my feeling with the bike is good.

“We are more or less at the same level as last year. Last year I fought for the podium.

“But there are many competitors.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

