Nicolo Bulega “was not so relaxed” before dominant Australian WorldSBK Race 1 ride

After taking pole position for WorldSBK Race 1 at Phillip Island, Nicolo Bulega found himself “not so relaxed” thanks to the riders he found around him on the grid.

The Italian took a comfortable 4.8-second victory in the first race at the Australian World Superbike round, 12 months on from his win-on-debut at Phillip Island in 2024, having had a lead of over six seconds for most of the race.

“What a way to start the championship,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 1.

“I’m really happy because my feeling was good from the first session of the Monday test and every time I go on the bike I know what I can do and what I have to do.

“I’m just enjoying riding my bike lap-by-lap, and it’s an amazing feeling.”

He added that he was nervous before the race because of the characteristics of some of the riders around him on the grid.

“Honestly, I was not so relaxed before the race, because I knew that close to me there were starting some aggressive riders, especially the first laps for the braking,” he said.

“So, I tried to stay calm, concentrated, and [...] I started good and finished good.”

Bulega’s pace at the start of the race was particularly notable, the Italian opening a lead of 3.8 seconds in the first three laps.

“Maybe also in Supersport in Aragon two years ago, the first lap I had one-and-a-half seconds of advantage,” Bulega said when asked if his start to the race in Phillip Island was his best ever.

“But in Superbike it’s another story, so I’m really happy for this and I’m really proud of what we are doing.”

It was a performance that earned Bulega the congratulations of his teammate, two-time WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista.

“Well, it was like in the practice,” the Spaniard said. “He was in another level, he was like two steps ahead of us, so it was normal.

“Congratulations to him, because he did really well during the test, during the weekend, and he is really strong here.”

The performance he has displayed throughout this week in Phillip Island, and especially during Race 1, has left Bulega optimistic ahead of Sunday’s two races.

“Honestly, if I continue with this feeling, I can stay positive,” he said. “I would like to continue in this position.”