Scott Redding reflects on “fun, exciting” Australia WorldSBK Race 1: “So nice to be back”

Scott Redding immediately jumped into the podium battle on his return to Ducati at the Australian World Superbike round.

Scott Redding leads Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding leads Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

The switch from BMW to Ducati for MGM Bonovo and Scott Redding has immediately resulted in podium contention after the British rider scored a top-five finish in WorldSBK  Race 1 at the 2025 season opener in Australia.

Redding scored 38 podiums in his two years at the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team back in 2020 and 2021, but only two in his three years at BMW between 2022–2024.

The British rider’s return to the Panigale V4 R finally rolled onto a starting grid in Australia for Race 1 at the opening round of the 2025 World Superbike season, and immediately saw Redding back in podium contention, the #45 battling against Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, and Danilo Petrucci for much of the race over third.

In the end, it was fifth for Redding, who barely rode on Friday thanks to technical problems, which marked his best result since he was fourth in the Superpole Race at last year’s French Round.

“That was fun, that was really exciting,” Redding told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Australia.

“It was just so nice to be back, fighting at the front. At one point I felt like I was leading the race because Nicolo [Bulega] was so far ahead!

“But to be battling for a podium in my first race back with Ducati [has] been amazing, the team has been phenomenal.

“We had a difficult day yesterday, I did five laps all day, [so] a lot of pressure in qualifying today to get it right, and in the race I wanted to really do my best and show my potential. I could feel the podium – I wanted it, but I didn’t quite have enough today.”

At one point in the race, Redding lost a piece of his bike that was picked up by the trackside TV cameras. The British rider explained that it was a piece from the back of his seat that he uses to stop him falling too far back in the seat.

“I have like a seat bumper on the back of the seat and I felt it come loose, and then it was gone,” he said.

“So, in the last few laps it disturbed me a little bit on riding position because normally I relax against that and I wasn’t able to.

“So, I felt really far back on the bike and I was using my arms a lot more. It was okay, it didn’t affect me or the result.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
6s ago
The “next Max Verstappen” told “that’s not what Mercedes will expect”
Mercedes
MotoGP News
6s ago
Marco Bezzecchi quizzed about risk of racing at Valentino Rossi's ranch
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK News
59m ago
Alvaro Bautista explains first stint time loss in Australian WorldSBK Race 1
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Scott Redding reflects on “fun, exciting” Australia WorldSBK Race 1: “So nice to be back”
Scott Redding leads Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin’s key attribute that could offset his delayed Aprilia MotoGP adaptation
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari driver makes bold Lewis Hamilton prediction for F1 2025
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for a new F1 era at Ferrari
F1 News
4h ago
Lando Norris sends bullish warning to Max Verstappen for F1 2025
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
4h ago
Is this the best under-the-radar rider line-up in MotoGP 2025?
KTM
WSBK News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega “was not so relaxed” before dominant Australian WorldSBK Race 1 ride
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
6h ago
Valtteri Bottas casts George Russell F1 title verdict: “It’s a big year for him”
Valtteri Bottas with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell