Xavi Vierge after Portimao WorldSBK top five: “The rider can make the difference”

Xavi Vierge claimed Honda’s first top-10 finish of the 2025 WorldSBK season in Race 1 at Portimao, a circuit which he acknowledges is “a special track”.

The Spanish rider was Honda’s only full-time rider present at the World Superbike season opener in Australia back in February, and could only manage a trio of 11th-place finishes at Phillip Island.

The return to Europe, then, has been positive for Vierge, who was expecting to begin the 2025 season as he ended 2024: fighting for the top-five positions.

“Last season from mid-season to the end we were quite consistent in these positions and we were expecting to start this year like that,” Vierge told WorldSBK.com after finishing fifth in Race 1 at this weekend’s Portuguese Round.

“But in Australia it was a little bit special – as always.

“So, now we come back to Europe, it’s true that Portimao is a special track where the rider can make a little bit more the difference, but I hope that we can continue like this; the team is working so hard and in the right direction.

“Of course, we want more, we are improving but not as fast as we need. But I think the way we are following is the correct one and I hope we can continue making these steps to keep closing the gap with the fast guys.”

Vierge added that the pre-event test in Portimao two weeks ago was important for Honda to rediscover the right direction after the difficult race in Australia.

“Luckily, after Australia we had a test here in Portimao, and again we feel quite strong,” he said.

“We worked so much on the electronics side to try to minimise our weakest points. Finally we can make a solid race, the first thing I think was the qualifying, make a great qualifying – it helps a lot to make a good race. So, happy with this Saturday.”